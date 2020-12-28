Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house earlier this month as a challenger and has been much-needed entertainment for the viewers. She has hogged the limelight with her antics like sleep-walking, uttering random words and giving weird stares to everyone scared a lot of housemates.

While some contestants actually wondered if some spirit has taken over the actress, netizens are completely enjoying Rakhi’s entertainment quotient. Fans have been praising the actress on Twitter for her antics and adding much-needed drama in the house. Take a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter to the actress’ performance in the Bigg Boss house.

As fans are completely enjoying Rakhi Sawant’s performance on the show, the truth behind her antics is out now. Reportedly, it’s a task given by the Bigg Boss, the continuation of which is expected to happen in the upcoming episodes as well. The Khabri took to Twitter and shared some glimpses of Rakhi as Julie from the Bigg Boss 14 live-feed.

Rakhi Sawant was seen dressed up in a satin white gown with her hair all messed up and some white makeup on her face. Interestingly, the lawn area of the BB14 house, too, was decked up with a scary setup. From the looks of it, the contestants in the house woke up to the song ‘Julie Ka Dil Tujhpe Aaya Johnny’.

Sharing some pics, The Khabri tweeted, “New Task in The House as per live Feed. Julie, Rakhi. Bhoot Type task”. Take a look at the tweet below:

New Task in The House as per live Feed. Julie, Rakhi Sawant. Bhoot Type task pic.twitter.com/hzCzcBslIw — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant’s alleged husband Ritesh is all set to enter the house as a wildcard contestant. Talking about it, Ritesh said to Times of India, “I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside.”

