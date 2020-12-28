Aditya Narayan found his blessing in 2020. The actor had been dating Shweta Agarwal for almost 10 years now. Finally taking the next step in their relation, the couple tied the knot in a temple wedding. Udit Narayan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were amongst others present at the celebrations! The Indian Idol host has now shared a fun banter with Neha Kakkar and it’s too exciting to miss. Read on.

Soon after their wedding, Aditya and Shweta jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The singer even shared glimpses to their snowy vacation on Instagram. Now as things get back to normal amid the pandemic, Indian Idol is also coming up with a whole new season.

The first episode of Indian Idol 2020 went on air last night. Hours before the premiere, Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his look. He could be seen wearing a glittery blazer and paired it up with a black t-shirt and matching formal pants. The outfit was designed by Shweta Agarwal. However, it was his caption and the comment by Neha Kakkar that created a storm.

Aditya Narayan had captioned his post, “Honeymoon के बाद लड़का कुछ ज़्यादा ही चमक रहा है! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial Styled by wifey @itsme_shwetaagarwal”

Neha Kakkar took to the comment section and was quick to ask, “And Shweta?” The comment has over 550 likes.

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma too commented, “This smile is on point.” Her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey too left laughing emoticons in the comments.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan earlier this month spoke to Koimoi about his bond with Neha Kakkar. He said, “Neha and I are strictly work friends. I don’t think we’re ever met apart from work. May be like on a success party (for Indian Idol etc). Otherwise, we haven’t met like that.”

