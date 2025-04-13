Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s sister Sonu Kakkar shocked the internet after she announced that she had cut all ties with her siblings. She took to her social media handle to state that she is ‘no longer a sister’ to them, but she ended up deleting the post later. This comes after singer-composer Amaan Malik also revealed cutting ties with his brother Armaan Malik. Here is comparing Sonu’s net worth with that of her estranged siblings.

Sonu Kakkar’s Net Worth

Sonu Kakkar rose to fame for the dance track, ‘Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo.’ Even though she maintains a low profile as compared to her siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, she has been part of some successful soundtracks. According to Bollywood Shaadis, her current net worth is around 65 crores.

The majority of Sonu Kakkar’s net worth comes from her songs, brand endorsements, YouTube channels, and TV shows. According to Moneymint, the ‘London Thumakda’ singer earns around 35 lakhs monthly. While her annual income is said to be around 6 crores.

The report further stated that her remuneration for a song in a movie is 15 lakhs while she charges 10 lakhs for a stage show. Her YouTube channel garners 1.5 lakhs per month. She is said to earn 5 lakhs monthly from Spotify.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s net worth

In sharp contrast to Sonu Kakkar, Neha, and Tony Kakkar are much more in the public eye and have been part of some chartbusters over the years. Their net worth also constitutes their earnings from their songs, brand endorsements, stage shows, TV show appearances, and YouTube channels. According to BollywoodLife, Neha charged more than 20 lakhs for her stint as an Indian Idol judge.

The report stated that her net worth is around 104 crore. On the other hand, Tony Kakkar topples the bankability game with his net worth being around 148 crore, according to Kulfiy. The combined net worth of Tony and Neha thus comes to a whopping 252 crores. This means Sonu Kakkar is lagging behind in the net worth battle from her estranged siblings by a sharp 74%. Well, some netizens are still in disbelief with this news and are hopeful that the Kakkar siblings end up reuniting.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: CID 2 Without ACP Pradyuman? Aditya Srivastava & Dayanand Shetty Share Their Heartfelt Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News