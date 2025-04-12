In a classic turn of events, Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy of Celebrity MasterChef India, and Tejasswi Prakash, who was expected to win the show as per speculations, finished third! The second spot was claimed by Nikki Tamboli, the official Thecha Queen of the cooking reality show.

While Tejasswi could not win the trophy, she won a personal meeting with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who encouraged her to fulfill her dream of owning a restaurant and winning a Michelin star for the country!

Tejasswi Prakash’s Total Earnings Till Grand Finale

While earlier, it was reported that the actress was charging 3 lakh per week for the show, a Filmibeat report suggests that the former Bigg Boss winner earned as high as 8 lakh per week! This makes her total earnings from the show as high as 88 lakh.

Tejasswi Earns Much Higher Than Winning Prize!

Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash’s total earnings from the show are 4.4 times higher than the cash prize of the show, which was 20 lakh. Earlier in the show, Tejasswi also earned a knife from Ranveer Brar for making a beautiful dish.

Tejasswi Prakash VS Nikki Tamboli’s Total Earnings

While Tejasswi’s new remuneration is mind-boggling, there are no amendments to Nikki’s fee, which remains at 1.5 lakh per week per the early reports! Thus, Nikki Tamboli‘s total earnings from Celebrity MasterChef India come close to 16.5 lakh for 11 weeks! So, despite finishing second in the race, her total remuneration was much less than Tejasswi’s!

Tejasswi Prakash earned 433% higher than Nikki Tamboli’s total earnings from the show. Tejasswi was supported by her mother and partner, Karan Kundrra, during the grand finale episode. The final five contestants, Rajeev Adatia, Faisal Sheikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, and Tejasswi Prakash, gave a tough competition to each other!

The grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef India was judged by Sanjeev Kapoor, along with the regular judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan!

