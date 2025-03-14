Nikki Tamboli emerged as a major name in Celebrity MasterChef and gained major attention from the audience. However, the star has recently announced that she is taking a break from her schedule, and the festival of Holi is the prime reason behind this decision.

Meanwhile, in her latest conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki disclosed the reason she has not celebrated the festival of colors in the past three years and why she has decided to celebrate again after three years of hiatus.

Nikki Tamboli Discloses Reason Behind Not Celebrating Holi

In this conversation, the former Big Boss contestant revealed the tragic incident that took place in her personal life with the demise of his brother. The actress stated, “For the past three years, I haven’t played Holi the way I used to after my brother’s passing. The festival just hasn’t felt the same without him.” So, after her brother’s passing, Tamboli decided not to celebrate Holi for the past three years.

Why Did Nikki Tamboli Decide To Celebrate Holi After 3 Years?

The actress disclosed that on Celebrity MasterChef, she felt her connection with Holi rejuvenated. This is why she has decided to celebrate Holi this year. Nikki also stated that something has changed following the MasterChef show. Also, her father played a crucial role in the process of her getting connected again with the colors festival.

“But during Celebrity MasterChef, something changed. My father and I played Holi together for the first time since my brother’s demise. It was an emotional moment- there were tears in my eyes, yet a part of me felt connected to the festival again. Even now, I don’t let anyone put colors on me, but Holi will always be close to my heart,” she stated.

Tamboli Recently Stunned The Internet By Sharing Her Saree Love

A few hours ago, Nikki Tamboli shared her latest Instagram post with her stunning look in a white dress. In the caption, the actress cited, “Me & my never-ending saree love.” Nikki’s fans were impressed by her latest Instagram post and spread love in the comment sections.

