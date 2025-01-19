Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra, who settled with the tag of almost Time God, played Time Ka Taandav like a true hero and turned into the hero of this season. While it was expected that Colors Ka Laadla Vivian DSena might lift the trophy, Karan changed the game entirely, one week at a time.

Karanveer Mehra’s Total Earnings

The TV heartthrob from the last decade was reportedly paid 3 lakh per week for his participation in the reality show, which is only 1.2 times higher than Vivian DSena, who earned 5 lakh per week. Karan’s total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 45 lakh! However, with an additional prize money of 50 lakh, the actor earned 95 lakh from this season of Bigg Boss. This is

Karanveer’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Karan’s entire salary from the show is 10% less than the winning amount. He stayed in the Bigg Boss house for 102 days, and over time, this season was called The Karanveer Show. The actor reportedly earned 44K per day. Interestingly, Karanveer earned 80 lakh from his last reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Karan’s Insta Growth

Karanveer Mehra witnessed a huge growth on Instagram with the number of followers. The day he entered the Bigg Boss house, the number of followers on his Instagram was 152K. After 15 weeks, when he left the house, as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 18, his Instagram follower count jumped by 386% and currently stands at 740K.

Fans are elated on Karanveer’s win. A user on X wrote, “Today I felt BB13 relived.. Shuklaji ke baad aaj wahi feeling aayi.Karanveer Mehra, you won hearts. Well deserving.” Another user commented, “The Best Player Wins after so long.” One more comment read, “Agar tumhari jeet pe dushman bhi khush ho kar taali bjaye to smjh lena kuch to baat hai.”

