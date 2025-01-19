Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang's Total Fee Till Grand Finale 33% Higher Than 5th Runner Up

In a shocking twist, Chum Darang was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 and finished at fifth place. Bidding the show goodbye, Chum was the fourth runner up who left Karanveer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Avinash Mishra & Rajat Dalal to compete for the trophy.

The cute girl from Pasighat won hearts throughout the show and took her eviction as a sport and admitted she did not even imagine she would be a part of the show till the grand finale and it was her accomplishment to make her place after the fourth week consistently.

Chum Darang’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

The actress reportedly earned 2 lakh per week for her participation in the reality show. Her total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 30 lakh! This is only 60% of the winning amount. In fact it is almost 33% higher than Eisha Singh‘s total fee.

Chum’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Chum stayed in the Bigg Boss house for 102 days, and won hearts with her calm and fiery presence. While her chemistry with Karanveer was ‘awwwed’ by the audience, her friendship with Shrutika also grabbed attention! Chum reportedly earned 29.4K per day for her participation in the reality show.

413% Insta Growth

The actress has experienced a huge growth with her Instagram followers. The day she entered the Bigg Boss house, the number of followers on her Instagram was 98.7K. After 15 weeks, when she left the house, her Instagram follower count jumped by 413% and currently stands at 507K.

Fans Celebrate Her Journey!

Fans have celebrated Chum Darang‘s journey on Bigg Boss 18 and have been extending their wishes on X. A fan wrote, “Big applause for Chum Darang for her outstanding journey in #BB18! Representing Northeast India with grace, strength, and authenticity, you’ve truly inspired so many. Your spirit and charm lit up the season! Wishing you all the success ahead.” Another comment read, “Chum Darang’s journey on #BiggBoss18Finale has come to an end! From her inspiring resilience to her unforgettable moments, she’s made her mark. Wishing her all the best for the future!”

