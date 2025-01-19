Eisha Singh has finally lost the Bigg Boss 18 winner trophy and ended up the 5th runner of the show. She was competing against Chum Darang, Vivian DSena, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal but was the first one to leave the house on the grand finale.

Eisha Singh’s Total Earnings Till Grand Finale

The actress was on a contract and reportedly earned 1.5 lakh per week for her participation in the reality show. Her total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 22.5 lakh!

Bigg Boss 18 Prize Money

Along with the trophy, Bigg Boss 18 winner will also get a cash prize of 50 lakh INR. This is 122% higher than the reality show’s winning amount. Eisha, however, made sure to maximize her earning potential from the show by making a spot in the grand finale.

Eisha Singh’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Eisha Singh stayed in the Bigg Boss house for 102 days, and she earned 22K per day for her participation in the reality show, reportedly. Recently, there were reports that the actress bought her finale spot by giving up 30% of her entire fee. However, her family refuted such rumors and asked the audience to support the Sirf Tum actress.

Fans Celebrate Her Journey!

Eisha’s fans have celebrated her journey of 102 days on the most popular reality show of India. A fan wrote on X, “Well played Eisha We all are Proud of You I wish you get lots of love & Success after BB.” Another fan wrote, “And this is where the season ends for me. My love for Eisha Singh remains infinite. But the journey comes to an end. Well Played BB FINALIST, Eisha Singh.”

Stay tuned with Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Rajat Dalal Might Lift The Trophy On Grand Finale – 3 Strong Reasons For This Unexpected Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News