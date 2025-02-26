Every year, fans root for many couples on Splitsvilla but rarely do any of them make it in real life. The only exceptions from Season X5 are Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav. Contestant Unnati Tomar was seen crying on her Instagram Live and exposing Digvijay Rathee after he accused her of cheating on him. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

Unnati breaks silence on cheating allegations

Unnati Tomar went live on her Instagram and shed tears as she reacted to cheating allegations. In a viral clip, she’s heard saying, “Out of nowhere uska call aa raha hai mere paas, Unnati let’s go on a trip (on October 15). I was like, ‘what the f*** is he talking about?’ 18th ko wo meri pictures pe comment kar raha hai, 28th ko wo meri snap save kar raha hai. I was proof of everything. And Bigg Boss me jaake ekdam se sab khatam ho gaya.”

The Splitsvilla X5 diva also revealed that she tried reaching out to Digvijay Rathee after he was out of Bigg Boss 18. Unnati also visited him, but he allegedly even refused to open the door. She weeps, “Now he’s claiming I cheated on him? Bro have some courtesy. Just because ladki apne ex se baat kar rahi… wo cheating ho gayi lekin tum ladkiyo ke sath jaake so rahe ho… maine kisipe trust nahi kiya.”

Splitsvilla X5 co-star Shubhi Joshi commented on the live, “Baby pehle calm down. Not the right place to tell everything. Trust me. Calm down, baby.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

This is the reality of #DigvijayRathee Who can only use ppl for his benifits. First he used Ishita & then blamed her .Then he used unnati and Cheated on her. Even He tried to make an love angle with #EishaSingh in BB18 But thankfully eisha ignore him !!pic.twitter.com/eKT9S7K2ql — 𝐉.💌🗨️. (@WhenJSpeaksFact) February 25, 2025

Digvijay Rathee’s personal number leaked!

While Unnati was sharing screenshots of their chat, she accidentally leaked Digvijay’s personal phone number. He broke his silence as he wrote on his Instagram stories, “Unfortunately, personal boundaries were not respected today. Leaking someone’s private number is never okay. Let’s continue to create a space where we support and uplift each other.”

More about Digvijay and Unnati’s history

Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar met during Splitsvilla X5. They struck the chords and began performing challenges together.

Many Splitsvillans even claimed the Bigg Boss 18 contestant would call Unnati “dumb” behind her back. However, Tomar refused to believe them and continued his relationship. Ishita Rawat, Digvijay’s ex-girlfriend was also a part of the show.

