Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in Indian television history. The show has attained cult status with its sharp wit, timeless humour, and unforgettable characters. Each character was penned uniquely, making them stand out and etching them into the audience’s memory.

One of the most iconic characters from the show was Monisha Sarabhai, played by Rupali Ganguly. Known for her middle-class habits, bargain-hunting, and quirky ways, Monisha was the perfect contrast to her sophisticated mother-in-law, Maya Sarabhai. Her catchphrases, obsession with saving money, and hilarious arguments with Maya and Sahil made her a fan favorite.

Even today, Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupamaa, is fondly remembered for her role as Monisha. Fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai recently had a nostalgic moment when Rupali and Sumeet Raghavan (who played Sahil) engaged in a fun Instagram banter.

On Instagram, Rupali shared a video of herself dancing to Gori Hai Kalaiyan with her brother Vijay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

What caught everyone’s attention was Sumeet’s witty comment. He wrote, “Mom – Ohhh was that you in the Sunita Ahuja saree, beta? Sorry it took a while for me to register… Monisha beta, tum rehne do… grace aur elegance tumse utne hi door hai jitne sun and moon earth se door hai… learn something from Vijay.”

To this, Rupali humorously replied, “Meeeeaaaannnnnn Viscioussssss Saahhhiiilllll main ghar chhodkar jaaaa rahi hoon Waise tumne kaise pehchaana ki ye Sunita didi ki saadi maangke laayi hoon?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Are Officially Divorced? Cause Of Separation, Marriage Counselling Session & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News