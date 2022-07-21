Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the much-loved sitcoms that aired between 2004 to 2006. The show was regarded as being ahead of its generation in terms of its concept, writing, and direction. Over the years, the show became a cult classic.

The ensemble cast of the show – Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar, have earned a special place in the audience’s hearts. Even though Season 2 received an average response from the audience & critics, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season.

Now Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, reveals whether the show will return with the third season. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said, “We are all hoping to come back together and act in a new season of the show, but our two main actors Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan are both busy with their daily shows. It is not possible for them to give time to a new show right now. We also had another talented actor Ratnaji (Ratna Pathak Shah) and she is also keeping very busy. So that leaves us with Satish Shah and me, so it is not easy to get all actors together. But hopefully, something will work out soon.”

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the entire cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got together a few months back as well. He praised his co-stars’ work and was happy to see them doing some good shows. “I am impressed that Rupali is part of a show like Anupamaa that has kept going for more than a year now, otherwise it is not easy to keep a daily show as exciting for so long these days. Similarly, in Wagle Ki Duniya, Sumeet is also doing his best. The opening lines of the show were dubbed by me.”

