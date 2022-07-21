Bigg Boss has become one of the highest TRP gaining and audience entertaining shows in the Indian Television Industry. Having 15 regular seasons and one OTT season, the show had everyone completely engaged with their trend and now the show, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its 16th season.

Talking about the same, as per a recent rumour on the show, the Radhe actor was reported to start shooting for the promos of the 16th installment. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

As per the news portal TellyChakkar, the Bigg Boss team had started up the pre-production work for Bigg Boss 16. It was noted that the team has already approached many celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi. Still, as of now, there is no confirmation on the contestants taking part in the show.

On the other hand, it was noted by TellyChakkar that Salman Khan is all set to start the shoot for the promos of Bigg Boss 16 next week. It was also reported that the promo for the same is set to come out sometime in September.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 had the fans on the edge and saw Tejasswi Prakash becoming the winner for this season, whereas Pratik Sehajpal won the first runner-up prize. Along with the two, they also featured Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Sahil Shroff, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Ritesh as the show’s contestant.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to arrive on 30th December 2022. The movie is said to be directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for Tiger 3 which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie will feature Salman alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

