Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently airing on television and its viewership is quite high so far. The involvement of popular personalities from the industry has helped the makers garner a lot of attention and amidst all reports of some participants getting eliminated; a recent report suggests that the name of KKK12 winner is already out. Though the majority wants Rubina Dilaik to be the one, apparently, she is not the one who has won.

Advertisement

For the unversed, KKK12, just like the previous seasons, is focused on a series of deadly tasks which are easy to inculcate fear in the bravest of the lot. In this season, the makers have brought in a variety of contestants including TV actors, influencers, and more. Dubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, and Jannat Zubair have been a few of the most popular contestants so far and it is yet to be seen who is performing the best this season.

Advertisement

According to a report by Bollywood Life, most rumours suggested that Rubina Dilaik is the one who took home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but that is not the case. Even though her support on social media is massive, reports suggest that she got eliminated from the top five just when she was extremely close to the finish line. Alongside her, Jannet Zubair was also eliminated and the top three contestants were named as Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, and Mohit Malik.

The same report says that out of the three, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, one of the most popular influencers in the country, is the one to take the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy home. Since no official confirmation has come in yet, fans will have to wait for the winners to be announced on the show for better clarity.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television.

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Her Late Father As She Announces Her Web Series ‘Shiksha Mandal’: “I Hope He Can See Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram