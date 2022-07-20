Gauahar Khan, who plays a no-nonsense cop in Shiksha Mandal, got teary-eyed while sharing with her fans on social media, how it was the perfect day for the announcement made yesterday by India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player about its next series. The series revolves around the biggest scam in the educational system in India. Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, it stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra, the series is inspired by true events.

The actress got emotional as she remembered her father ahead of the launch of the show. Gauahar shared, “I’m super excited for Shiksha Mandal, my next show on MX Player that was announced today. It couldn’t have been a better day. Today, I drove by myself to Pune to see my dad’s house, to get it cleaned and it’s just so emotional because he would have loved to see me as a cop. He used to love all my work. I hope he can see me and is proud of me.”

Last year in May, Gauahar Khan faced a huge blow when she lost her father. She was very close to him as he was the most special person in her life.

With a socially relevant premise and equally talented cast, Shiksha Mandal will reveal corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India. Audiences can expect to see a riveting storyline inspired by true events in this MX original series.

