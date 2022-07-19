Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa, which was launched in 2020, has become one of the most loved and watched TV shows of all time. The show has often times topped the TRP charts beating almost every single show in prime time. While many have loved Rupali Ganguli’s character Anupamaa, they have also left no stone unturned to hate her on-screen husband Vanraj.

Played by Sudhanshu Pandey, Vanraj, has become the talk of the town and often grabs headlines for becoming too negative.

In his latest interview, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about his negative character and said that at times he has even asked the makers to incorporaye some changes. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vanraj said, “Some people are very quick to Vanraj but I sit back and smile because I know that these people will turn around and say, ‘yaar, ye itna bura aadmi nahin hai.’ That is the beauty of this character, it’s multi-dimensional. The only thing that I have had to keep in mind is that very thin line where I cannot be a very negative or a very positive person because that will make my character very unrealistic. So, I’ve had to walk that very thin line but I keep everything under control during scenes where there are dialogues that push the character in a certain direction.”

“So, I have to tone down the dialogues and also have a discussion with the creatives and writers a lot of times to change a few things, and they are very happy to incorporate the changes because they understand where I’m coming from and completely relate to it too,” said the actor.

Speaking about his character Sudhanshu Pandey said, “The character is unpredictable, sometimes, he can be very angry, soft-hearted, and really vulnerable. He’s very attached to his children and he’s only living his life for his family. All he wants to do is make his family proud, happy, and secure. On the other hand, he has anger issues, and ego, which is very human. Most of us have a lot of ego problems without even realizing it, there are a lot of issues, and we are sensitive about so many things. We react as per situations and circumstances around us. Nothing can define you as a person because, in every circumstance, our reactions are different.”

