Sudhanshu Pandey is now a household name thanks to him essaying the role of Vanraj in the Rupali Ganguly-led TV show Anupamaa. The actor, who has featured in over 40 Bollywood films, started his career with modelling and is now one of the most popular leading men on Indian Television.

In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about his character and how it will be different from the upcoming prequel, Anupama – Namaste America. In the same chat, he also got candid about the hate messages and trolling he deals with because of Vanraj. Read on to know all he said.

In a recent chat with ETimes, while talking about receiving hate mail, Anupamaa’s Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey said, “Yes, I receive a lot of hate mails and messages. But it all depends on how you look at it. It is human to get disturbed with the kind of comments and the trolling that you face. But at the same time if you look at the kind of attachment the audience has with the character, they deeply get affected by everything that the character does.”

Continuing further, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “For instance, Anuj’s character has been made into a very good man, so people tend to believe that he is actually like that. When Vanraj is behaving in a certain way, they tend to believe that I am actually that person.” The Anupamaa actor added, “That is where the trolling comes from. It is disturbing but if this trolling doesn’t happen I get really worried because then it means my character is dying.”

Sudhanshu Pandey further added, “It is very important to get trolled and it is also very important to make sure that the audience loves you obviously but they should also hate your character to an extent that they start sympathising with other characters because of Vanraj. “If there is no hatred towards Vanraj, where is the love. That’s how I look at it.”

