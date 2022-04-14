Pratik Sehajpal is enjoying a lot of fame ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He was the first runner up and won a million hearts including that of Munmun Dutta, Debina Bonnerjee amongst others. But the actor was recently dragged into a controversy after his Tu Laut Aa co-star Kanishka Kapoor accused him of editing out her scenes in their music video. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Kanishka had allegedly accused Pratik of trying to edit out her scenes in their music video. However, she later backtracked and instead called it a publicity stunt. During the same press conference, Sehajpal looked uncomfortable and asked her to not speak about the topic. When she didn’t stop, he threatened to leave the interview but was made to stay by the makers.

Advertisement

A lot of industry members like Nikki Tamboli, VJ Andy, Umar Riaz came in support of Pratik Sehajpal and called out Kanishka Kapoor. But there were hashtags calling the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up a ‘criminal’ going viral on the internet. Now, Karan Kundrra has come out in support and slammed the haters.

Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter and shared, “On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..”

He continued, “Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!”

Check out the tweet shared by Karan Kundrra for Pratik Sehajpal below:

Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is busy shooting for Lock Upp.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Stuns in A Cut Out T-Shirt Flaunting Her Hourglass Figure In A Bralette, Gets Trolled, “Stop Being A Cheap Copy Of Ranveer Singh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube