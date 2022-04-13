Urfi Javed is here to make our day brighter yet again. Our days are incomplete until Urfi comes and gives us fashion goals on a daily basis. The beauty is here and like always, stealing the attention of fans on social media with her outfit. Now, she can be seen wearing a cut-out t-shirt with a bralette and a pair of denim which is a perfect summer outfit if you would ask us. Amid the same, netizens are trolling her for fashion sense and calling her a ‘cheap copy of Ranveer Singh’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urfi’s fashion choices receive mixed reactions from netizens. Some people praise her for her chic style, some troll her for overdoing it. A while ago, Urfi got into a nasty cold social media war with Farah Khan Ali who commented on her fashion sense. But that doesn’t stop her from doing what her heart desires.

Now, Urfi Javed paired a bralette with a cut-out t-shirt and a pair of denim and styled it with block heels. For her hair, she did a funky hairdo with a lot of bobby pins on her wet styled hair with a side parting.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

She’s a stunner, we must say that. The confidence with which she pulls off her outfits is commendable.

Reacting to her look, a user on Instagram commented, “Someone pls tell her to stop being a cheap copy of Ranveer S . Not everyone can carry stuff the way he does #ranveersingh” Another user commented, “With all the pins in her hair, I wonder how she’ll cross the security gate in airport.” A third user commented, “Ye kahi jaati nhi hai…..bas airport se photo click karwa kar ghar wapas aa jaati hai…. Aisa sunai me aya hai 😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “She has ACTUALLY cut off her tshirt for this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 omg.”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s airport look for the day? Tell us in the comments below.

