Ever since Shehnaaz Gill has stepped out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she’s been in the news for her fashion choices that often take social media by storm. Time and again the actress has managed to impress the fashion police, it’s very rare that Sana has disappointed the fashion critics. Be it Western or desi, Sana knows how to slay every single attire.

A while back, Shehnaaz Gill’s photos from her latest photoshoot session surfaced on the web and we must say that every fashion lover should take cues.

For her latest look, Shehnaaz Gill opted for a white turtle neck crochet top with balloon sleeves. She paired her top and tucked it into a black embellished short skirt. She sported her look with bronze make-up. Sana looked stunning as she kept her makeup minimal highlighting her dramatic eyes while keeping her lips nude. Shehnaaz kept her hair wavy and parted in the middle while letting it down.

Shehnaaz rounded off her look with no accessory and rose gold block heels sending major party vibes.

Shehnaaz Gill’s close friend and stylist Ken Frens took to social media to share some glimpses of Sana’s look from her latest photoshoot session.

Earlier, Shehnaaz took social media by storm when she sported a quirky look for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. Giving out the deets the stylist wrote alongside Sana’s video, “Shehnaaz Gill in a signature Ken Ferns hand embroidered mirror & beaded outfit. Crafted to perfectly suit her vibrancy, teamed with with a signature #kenferns printed head scarf and earings by @curiocottagejewelry. This hand embroidered tule sheath dress took weeks to to creat as even the acrylic mirrors were designed to placement and then laser cut to perfection before embroidered onto the powder blue hand dyed tule.”

Coming back to her latest look, isn’t is perfect for your next party night? We already can’t wait to try.

