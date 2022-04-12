Rihanna is one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. The singer is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky and is time and again giving major maternity fashion goals. Now, RiRi is breaking the internet with her latest fashion shoot for a magazine where she has raised the bar so high with her extraordinary fashion wardrobe that we are drooling over it. Scroll below to see the pictures.

The Umbrella singer’s maternity photoshoot is for Vogue and well, we have run out of words to describe how aesthetically pleasing she looks in it. RiRi has been giving fashion goals ever since she announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend. Now, netizens are going gaga over her new photoshoot.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Rihanna captioned it, “our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!! 👼🏽”

Sharing yet other pictures on her feed, Rihanna captioned it, “back at it with the legendary @annieleibovitz for @voguemagazine”

Sharing a BTS video on her Instagram feed, RiRi captioned it, “if it’s one thing ima do, is laugh out!”

Reacting to her video, Gigi Hadid commented, “Hey angel mama🤍🤍🤍🤍” Soon after, netizens also started reacting to it and a user commented, “Oh u coming with the heat today ❤️😍” Another user commented, “Girl I admire you sm 🥺💕” A third user commented, “I love this woman sooo much, she’s an inspiration ❤️” A fourth user commented, “I can’t breatheeeee😭😍”

Rihanna’s maternity fashion is hands down the best maternity fashion we have witnessed in a very long time.

What are your thoughts on her recent maternity photoshoot? Tell us in the comments below.

