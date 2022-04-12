American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Aquaman was released in 2018. James Wan’s directorial went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year and making it the highest-grossing DCEU film. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard were praised for their performance.

Advertisement

While Momoa played the role of demigod Amber essayed the role of Mera. The previous report claimed that she will not be recast for the role in the second instalment of the film. She was eventually cast for Aquaman 2 and has begun filming her role in the film.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from Comicbook.com claims that Amber Heard wasn’t able to negotiate a fee increase for the sequel. The actress‘ team alleged that it is the result of a scandal involving her relationship with Johnny Depp. She has also claimed that she did not get any lucrative roles or endorsements due to the issues with Depp and the report suggests “expert testimony could back up her claim.”

Now DC Films president Walter Hamada will be introduced in the upcoming defamation trial with Heard’s ex-husband Depp. It is worth pointing out that Warner Bros. initially rejected to cast Amber Heard for Aquaman 2 over concerns about her chemistry with star Jason Momoa.

As for the upcoming libel lawsuit, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages and the court proceedings are set to begin in Virginia this week. He filed a libel lawsuit over her op-ed. the court proceedings will be broadcast on Court TV.

Amber Heard recently took to social media to thank her fans for their continued support. She wrote, “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A.”

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Director David Yates Applauds J.K Rowling; Says, “Her Stories Have Some Very Positive Values Baked Into Their DNA”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube