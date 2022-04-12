Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano are one of the most adorable and admired couples in the Hollywood industry. The actress has been married for over 13 years and has been through tough pandemic times as well. Among the tough times, the actress does claim to have had many hilarious moments as well.

On that topic, did you know that Wonder Woman fame, Gal had once cut off her fingertip accidentally? and that her husband had thrown it in the garbage disposal? let’s check it out

Well, it so happens that during a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, Gal Gadot had opened up about a drunken time when she had a kitchen accident. The actress said, “You know the early days of the pandemic when you start to drink mimosas, sangria or whatever at 11 am, I did that and then I decided that I want to make a cabbage salad because that’s what one wants to do. Anyway so I started to chop the thing, and I chopped the top of my finger.”

Gal Gadot added saying, “Yaron went to the chopping board and he held it in his finger. Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage. And then we were both like, what are we doing. Then I stopped cooking and drinking.” The Wonder Woman actress was seen laughing while explaining the whole situation when Jimmy asked if she was taken to the hospital. The actress then answered by, explaining that the finger was already in the garbage disposal so there was nothing to sew it back. Gal ended the conversation by saying, “It was a mess. We were a mess,” adding that she had quit drinking since that incident.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is in a happy place with her husband and three kids. The actress is the parents of three daughters, Maya Varsano, Alma Varsano, and Daniella Varsano.

