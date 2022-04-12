After Daughter Miley Cyrus’s tumultuous marriage with Liam Hemsworth and an ugly split, now Hannah Montana fame’s father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus have called it splits after 28 years of togetherness.

Billy who was first married to Cindy Smith back in 1968 and split with her in 1991, ended up marrying Tish Finely (later known as Cyrus) secretly against his record company’s advice. They share three kids with each other (Miley, Noah, and Braison) Billy also adopted Finely’s two daughters Brandi and Trace whom she shares with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson.

Now according to reports by E! News, Miley Cyrus‘ mother Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, after 28 years of marriage. Yup! you have heard that right.

The reports claim that Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus filed for the divorce in Tennessee on the 6th of April and her reason for splitting with husband Billy Ray Cyrus is the “irreconcilable differences”. The report also claims that on the papers, Tish has also revealed that she and Billy have been separated since February 2020.

Well, this isn’t the first time Billy and Tish have filed for divorce, back in 2010 Ray had first filed for divorce citing his irreconcilable difference with Miley’s mom, but then dropped the divorce. Later on, in 2013 Tish filed for divorce from Cyrus citing the same reason, however, both of them once again dropped the idea, and now for the second time, Tish has taken the step to split from Miley’s father.

Just a year back, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had filed for divorce citing the the each same “irreconcilable differences” reason as their parents, after being married for mere 6 months.

