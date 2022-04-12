Billie Eilish has joined the Nike team through her latest release of a brand new pair of Air Force 1s and a line of apparel, and its price will leave you in shock. Several celebrities in the past have collaborated with many sportswear and sneakers brands, including Kanye West and his Bapesta FS-001 Low “College Dropout”, Travis Scott and the Air Jordan I, and more.

Other celebs include J. Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Eminem. It has become a common thing for singers to tie up with such brands. But the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer’s collaboration has been a highly-anticipated one, especially due to the rise of the sneaker and streetwear culture across the globe.

Taking to her Instagram, Billie Eilish announced the collaboration with Nike in a video. The singer will be reimaging the Air Force 1, which will be made using environmentally preferred materials. The shoes will be named ‘Mushroom’ and are said to be priced at a whopping $170 per pair. That is almost Rs. 13,000.

In the video posted by Billie Eilish, she can be seen donning the Nike sneakers and the apparel, which is in a range of neutral colours. The shoes are off-white with an array of velcro straps fastened over the shoelaces. “It was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & I can’t WAIT for them to be yours,” she wrote in the caption.

The line will be launching on Eilish’s official website and Nike’s SNKRS App on the 24th and 25th of April, respectively. It’s not the first time that the singer has collaborated with the brand. Ghost Green Air Jordan 1 worth $170 and Air Jordan 15 worth $225 are also some of her famous tie-ups.

The heartfelt respect towards the classics, while at the same time incorporating her essence into it is what makes this collab with Billie Eilish worthy of splurging on it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

