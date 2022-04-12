Britney Spears is pregnant! The pop singer revealed she is pregnant with her third child and the first with fiancé Sam Asghari in an Instagram post. Spears is already a mother of two kids, Sean and Jayden, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline. This news comes months after being released from a conservatorship that she said prevented her from marrying and having additional children.

For the unversed, Spears was under her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship following her divorce from Kevin in 2007. Her father was responsible for her finances, estate, and several other things. However, Britney argued that this became oppressive and a controlling tool against her.

However, after months of court hearings, Britney Spears was finally free. Now, she has further shared some good news with her fans. The pop diva has been active on social media, so of course, she shared the news first there. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears said.

Britney Spears further added, “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money, shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” while referring to her previous pregnancy. Meanwhile, The Toxic singer has previously said that she wanted to start a family with Sam Asghari.

Britney and Sam first met in 2016 for the music video of her song Slumber Party. Just a few months later, it was revealed that the two are dating. From going Instagram official to debuting as a couple on the red carpet and to spending time with her kids, they did it all.

In September 2021, it was announced that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged. Now, the couple will be parents to a new kid. All of this is quite exciting, and we are happy for the singer to finally be able to do what she wants!

