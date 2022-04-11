After unanimous claims from DC fans, Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder’s extended Justice League in 2021. Now fans are yet again campaigning on social media to resurrect the so-called SnyderVerse and allow the filmmaker to produce his planned Justice League sequels.

Advertisement

Fans began to campaign on social media in the wake of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery thus giving the new Warner Bros. Discovery. The merger has also come with a variety of shifts and changes in leadership as all the former bosses exited the company.

Advertisement

Former Discovery head of operations David Zaslav has now become the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Following this formation, DC fans took to social media and began demanding SnyderVerse films. “#RestoreTheSnyderverse” began to trend on Twitter. One fan took this initiative a notch ahead and compared the interconnected and cohesive narrative of the MCU to the DCEU.

The fan claimed that Zack Snyder could “single-handedly achieve in 5-films what it took Marvel to do in 22-films.” However, the tweet sparked a debate between Marvel and DC fans on the microblogging platform. Take a look at the tweet below:

The fact that Zack Snyder could single-handedly achieve in 5-films what it took Marvel to do in 22-films is astounding #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/i0I2TKyF5c — Frank in the SnyderVerse (@FranksFandoms) April 9, 2022

A user, seemingly a fan of Marvel, pointed out that the cinematic equivalent of Snyder’s Justice League was the sixth movie in the MCU

Avengers was the 6th movie in the MCU. https://t.co/q8CfoddQ8g — MaceAhLego (@MaceAhWindu) April 10, 2022

This further led to a debate. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

IS HE COMPARING JUSTICE LEAGUE 1 TO AVENGERS 4💀💀💀 — Dr. Sigma (@DrSigma2003) April 10, 2022

He can’t be serious lol movies that don’t even exist 😂 pic.twitter.com/gr6dbJniMC — Mario ˣ🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) April 11, 2022

Fans of Zack Snyder have been organizing social media campaigns for some time, including ahead of the recent Academy Awards where they helped to get a moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League the fan-voted Oscar’s Cheer Moment. With the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery, there are a number of DC projects in the works, including two separate spin-off series for HBO Max connected to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. As for how effective it will be, that remains to be seen.

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Box Office (Overseas): Matches Predictions, Does Worse Than Its Predecessors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube