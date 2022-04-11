Remember when Tom Cruise came to India for the premiere of Mission Impossible 4? Well, as per some reports, it turns out that the audience was paid to fake enthusiasm for the actor. Cruise is one of the most famous actors, especially for his role as Ethan Hunt in the MI franchise.

Despite his fame, some claimed that people had to be paid for attending the premiere of the film. Tom has been making the headlines a lot these days. It has to do with his upcoming movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Not just that, but also the 7th and 8th sequel of the MI series, which are going to be the last ones.

Back in 2011, when Mission Impossible 4 was released, Tom Cruise travelled to India to host its premiere along with Anil Kapoor. It was reported that around 1500 people would get a chance to see the Hollywood hunk in real. In fact, the crowd present from the time of his arrival to the premiere cheered, but a few reports claim that a lot of them were paid to be there.

According to First Post, a person from the crowd at the Mission Impossible 4 premiere said, “Tom kaun? I don’t know who he is or what he does. We were told to come here by 1 pm today and wait for a foreign VIP to come out of the airport gate and scream and shout when he came. None of us know who Tom is.” Not just that, but the audience was also allegedly paid Rs 150 for faking claps and cheers for Tom Cruise and offered a buffet lunch.

“There was a buffet lunch also for us, and we were paid Rs 150 for this job today,” the person said. However, a spokesperson from Paramount denied these claims. This is certainly a surprise to hear as we all know that Cruise is celebrated as one of the most famous persons on Earth and even has a huge fanbase in India.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is currently prepping for his Mission Impossible 8. It is also being said that he will be seen as the Iron Man in the upcoming Marvel flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Read more about that on Koimoi!

