The buzz around Bennifer has reprised and no one should complain because the news they just broke is super exciting. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez last week announced their engagement after many noticed a big rock on JLo’s ring finger and she even tried to hide it before making it official herself. The announcement was received with all the love and fans from across the globe are showering the two with best wishes. But does this mean the two are ready to walk down the aisle hand in hand soon?

If you are late to the party, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been in the headlines for almost a year now as their rekindled romance started making waves. The two came back together after almost 2 decades of separation. JLo made the reconciliation official with a kiss on her birthday and that picture is still fresh. To add to that happy content is the announcement of their engagement with a big green ring.

Now, fans are curious to know whether they will marry soon or not. Well if the reports are to go by, the D day isn’t coming soon and fans will have to wait some more. Reports say that the couple is not taking it so fast and marriage is not on cards as of now. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per an insider who told People, Jennifer Lopez is on cloud nine and is very excited. The singer has loved the ring Ben Affleck has put in her finger and keeps looking at it. The insider says they are happy to see her so happy and excited about everything that has to do with her relationship with Ben. They also reveal that Ben and Jen are not talking about a wedding right now. Also the two wanted to keep their engagement secret for a while before they made it public.

Meanwhile, recently talking to the same portal about reconciling with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had said, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Jennifer Lopez added, “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” Lopez says. “We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

