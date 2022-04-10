K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen have shared a sneak peek into their first English language single ‘Darl+ing’ with a set of concept photos and a trailer for the single.

In the first set of concept photos released at midnight on April 9, Joshua, Jun, The 8, Mingyu, Vernon and Dino cast an affectionate gaze against vibrant backdrops of warm, soft-hued colours.

Revealed a day earlier, the trailer for Seventeen’s single featured a sunlit wall that appears to be filled with messages of love and photos of memories with a loved one, accompanied by a heartwarming instrumental track. Additional concept photos are expected to follow in the days leading up to the release at 9:30 a.m. on April 15.

Arriving ahead of their full-length album to debut in May, the 13-member act’s first English-language single will serve as a prelude to Seventeen’s heartfelt stories for their fans “CARAT” around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEVENTEEN (@saythename_17)

The title poster unveiled earlier disclosed the title of the upcoming single to be ‘Darl+ing’, stylised with the addition of a plus sign to the affectionate term used to address a beloved.

As global fans count down the days to the release, the K-pop creatives also recently announced a collaborative project with Apple.

