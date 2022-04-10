The Fast & Furious franchise, led by Vin Diesel, is all set to conclude with the release of its tenth and eleventh films. While fans are a little sad the series is coming to an end, the upcoming films are all set to have some big names – in fact, it will see the reunion of two MCU superheroes. Wondering who? Well, ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson will be joining Groot – voiced by Vin, in Fast 10.

The Captain Marvel star has joined the ensemble cast of the F&F franchise, and making the announcement of the same was Vin Diesel via his Instagram handle. Read on to know all he wrote while welcoming her onboard below.

Sharing a candid pic of Brie Larson and him having a laugh, Vin Diesel captioned the post, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.”

Vin Diesel’s post, welcoming Brie Larson, further read, “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.” The Fast & Furious actor also added, “Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” to his post.

Commenting on the Fast & Furious actor’s post welcoming its newest member, Ludacris aka F&F’s technician expert Tej Parker added two stars in the section.

Fans seem excited with ‘Captain America’ Brie Larson joining the Fast & Furious family. Commenting on her entry into the action film series, one user wrote, “Yes yes welcome to the Fast Family we are so honored to have you join our family and franchise!!!” Another replied, “Can’t wait for that, when it happening??? Joking a little, one user noted, “I think this movie will have the infinity gauntlet.” Another added, “tell them to stop sending y’all to space in the next one..👀😂”

Brie Larson’s addition to Fast and Furious 10 comes around a month after it was confirmed that Aquaman and Game Of Thrones fame Jason Momoa will play the villain in the Vin Diesel-led film. Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad has also been a new addition to the upcoming film.

