South Korean boy band BTS have begun their Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert and the ARMY is super happy. From Jungkook flashing abs to V slow dance with him, RM addressing Grammys & the group having haters and more, the concert has several highlights. But now we bring you the leader’s interaction from after the show.

After the Korean boy band’s first day of the BTS PTD concert in Las Vegas, Kim Nam-Joon interacted with fans on V Live. While there, the rapper spoke about marriage, having children and dyeing his hair. He also got candid about the Grammy and having haters. Read on.

During the V Live session – as shared by Twitter handle BTStranslation_, when a fan asked RM when he wanted to get married, the singer replied, “Oh… I don’t know.” But when quizzed about having children, the BTS leader said, “How many kids I’d like to have? I used to want to have kids so bad but now… not so much. When I think about a kid who’s like me… since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don’t like that idea.”

While talking about the South Korean boy band having haters, RM said (as translated by Twitter user @modooborahae), “We’ve always had haters. It could be our fault but a lot of times it’s not our fault. There were always haters. All teams have their haters.” The BTS leader added, “There’s also a positive thing about having haters here in the US since it means we’re mainstream.”

During the interaction with the ARMY, RM also opened up growing his hair long and dyeing it. He said, “Later on when I want to grow my hair long and dye it a dark colour.. one day when I have the patience, I’d like to do that.”

The BTS rapper also spoke about getting a tattoo, saying, “I used to plan to have one and I actually had a sketch but I cancelled it because I was afraid. Because I’m kinda ‘in a rush’ guy, I get sick of something really fast so if I have a tattoo, I was afraid I would be sick of it. I’m still open tho!”

