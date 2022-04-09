Ever since the first Twilight hit the silver screen in 2008, fans across the globe were amazed by ‘Bella Swan’ Kristen Stewart and ‘Edward Cullen’ Robert Pattinson’s chemistry. Not just on-screen, but off-screen as well the duo was couple goals when they dated for four years before calling it quits in 2012.

In today’s throwback feature, we take you to 2019 when the actress – who turns 32 today – opened up about her relationship with The Batman star. While calling their love her first, the actress also opened up about if she would have married him or not had the question been asked between 2008-and 2012. Read on.

During a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart got candid about her personal life and revealed how seriously in love she was with her Twilight co-star Robert. When asked by the host if she thought she would have married him then, the Spencer actress said, “I don’t know, I wanted to… yeah, no, I think I’ve never been in…”

Seeing her unable to answer the question, Howard Stern then rephrased it and asked her, “If he proposed, you would’ve gotten married?” Answering this, Kristen Stewart said, “I don’t know. I’m not super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, like yeah.” The Charlie’s Angels actress then added, “Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never like casually – maybe one or two, okay, I’m not giving everyone that due. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

In the same conversation, Kristen also spoke about how she couldn’t help but fall for Robert Pattinson while working with him in the Twilight movies. While stating that she felt nervous that their relationship would look fake if they went public, the actress said, “It’s so weird actually being honest about this. It’s been so heavily consumed, and I have this fear that people would assume that maybe I’m like… it’s kind of attention-y. ‘Oh cool you are still pushing that narrative’ or whatever and it’s like no, I’ve actually never been able to say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker,” She added, “We were together for years, that was my first [love],” Stewart mused.

Check out the video of Kristen Stewart talking about marrying Robert Pattinson here:

