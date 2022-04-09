Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now once again engaged, and it indeed is a glorious day today! After all the speculation buzzing around these two love birds being engaged, JLo now has finally confirmed the big news.

After meeting on the sets of Gigli 2001, the duo fell head over heels for each other. By 2002 they both were engaged and were ready to get hitched. However just days before their wedding back in 2003, they both called it off, and the reason for it was cited as ‘too much media frenzy surrounded their wedding’. Finally, in 2004, the love birds called it splits.

Well, now Bennifer fans can rejoice as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally put a ring on it once again. After patching up in 2021 (20 years after first dating each other), their cheesy romance once again became the talk of the town. Recently, Lopez announced her getting engaged to the Justice League actor. The singer announced this special message with a short video on her fan newsletter, ‘On The JLo’, where she usually shares everything exclusive regarding her life with her fans. The video showed her looking at the dreamy green coloured stone placed on her ring finger. The video heard the words, “You’re perfect”, from Lopez as a romantic song plays in the background. The singer had previously teased this announcement on her Facebook as well as on Instagram, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Now, People magazine has finally confirmed that the couple is now happily engaged. The rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s engagement came earlier this week after the singer was snapped with the ring on her wedding finger while shopping with her daughter Emme in LA. A few weeks back JLo’s sister, Lynda Lopez had also shared an Instagram story that showed Jennifer looking at her green engagement ring. The text on Lynda’s story read ‘So this happened’ with some green hearts on it.

This is super cute! JLo and her green ring are just perfect. The singer-actress had once revealed that she considers the colour green ‘very lucky’ for her, and we can say Ben surely has a knack for details!

Meanwhile, just recently in March, the couple brought themselves a huge house worth $55million proving that they both are very serious about each other. According to TMZ reports the duo is in full swing of investing in an incredibly huge property in Bel-Air.

We hope this time Jennifer Lopez walks down the aisle and gets married to her sweetheart Ben Affleck!

