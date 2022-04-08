There is no way the spotlight is moving anywhere from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are probably having the best time with their rekindled romance. The couple came together after almost 2 decades and that was an event for the fans. The two have been asking headlines ever since Ben started visiting Lopez after her sudden breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Most recently they even brought a house together, not less than a palace, and hit the news yet again. Turns out now the two have taken a bigger step.

Advertisement

If you are unversed, Ben and Jennifer popularly known as Bennifer patched up in a very surprising way, 20 years after they first broke up. The couple back in the day was about to take the nuptial plunge but went separate ways. Making news now is the big rock in Lopez’s hand and the fact that she did hid it from the cameras.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard it right. If the most recent pap pictures are to be believed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might have taken the plunge and got engaged. The pictures show a big pink rock on her ring finger and that has raised all the speculations. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If the latest reports in TMZ are to be believed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have gotten engaged. She was spotted wearing a big rock on her finger. The report also goes on to say how she hit the rock once she was amid the paps by turning it towards her palm. This isn’t the first time they have taken this step. It was 18 years ago when Ben first proposed the pop sensation. Scroll below to see the pics.

Monsters & Critics: Jennifer Lopez sparks Ben Affleck engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a big ring https://t.co/qnr1GqCVxU #crime #news pic.twitter.com/IdhBYvBbmd — Jason S ♋ 🇺🇸 (@theluckyman) April 8, 2022

Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Possible Engagement Ring via @TMZ 💙💘💎💎👑👑

Congratulations JLo&Ben They Got A 2nd Chance @ That MJB RealLove☝🏾 💛💕💓💚💙💜💝💞💘🖤🤍 https://t.co/gyFdw0FAvq — j (@sexygranny53) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the two have now even brought a love nest for them where they are planning to bring their families together. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez invested a hefty amount of $55Million in a mansion that includes 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. It is located in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Ends Any Hopes Of Reconciliation With Ex Tristan Thompson: “Just Not The Guy For Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube