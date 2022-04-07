Khloe Kardashian is one of the most followed reality stars in America who has almost always kept the audience intrigued and entertained through her take on several topics. As the Kardashians are all set to return with their new show The Kardashians, the cast has lately been busy promoting it on different platforms. In a recent conversation, Khloe shed some light on the bond she shares with ex Tristan Thompson at the moment and made it clear that there is no future in their romantic relationship.

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan started dating in the year 2016 and became parents to a baby girl in 2018. The couple had an on and off relationship as they initially split up in 2019 but got back together during the pandemic. Reports about Tristan cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols shook the internet in 2021 and eventually, the couple decided to end their relationship for that very reason. They are reportedly cordial at the moment and have been focusing on co-parenting their daughter True Thompson.

According to a report by Just Jared, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up on the whole Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in a conversation with Robin Roberts. She stated that it was good while it lasted but she doesn’t see a future in it anymore.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time.”, Khloe Kardashian said.

She was of the opinion that Tristan Thompson was a good guy and a great dad but just not the guy for her.

Speaking about how and why she took Tristan Thompson back after the whole dramatic cheating episode, Khloe Kardashian said, “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

