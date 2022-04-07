Tobey Maguire’s new Spider-Man movie can be possible, according to Sam Raimi, who directed the previous three Sony Spidey flicks. Raimi has also helmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also be hitting the theatres soon. The upcoming Marvel film is boasted as one of the biggest MCU movies ever.

Probably as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured a surprise cameo of Andrew Garfield and Maguire. It also made their MCU debut, and ever since, fans have demanded each actor get a new film based on their wall-crawler. This also includes a fourth Tobey movie, which was in the works earlier but was cancelled.

What seemed like a dream could be possible, at least according to Sam Raimi. While appearing in an interview with Fandango, the director was asked about Tobey Maguire’s return to the Tom Holland starrer and if there are chances of another Spider-Man happening with Tobey in it. Raimi replied that, after working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he realized “anything is possible in the Marvel universe, any team-ups.”

“I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.” Sam Raimi said. However, the director noted he doesn’t “really have a story or a plan,” and that he’s not sure “if Marvel would be interested in that right now” for another Tobey Maguire Spider-Man. But he said that he is interested in working with the actor.

While talking about Sam, it was also recently revealed that he only has limited knowledge of Marvel’s cinematic universe. The director revealed that out of 28 MCU films, he has only watched four or five of them. This includes Iron Man, The Avengers, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.

Hopefully, Sam Raimi plans something out for another Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire. However, it turns out that it’s not just Tobey, but fans also want to see Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

