Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, who is Britney Spears’ close friend, has revealed that the ‘Princess of Pop’ is currently witnessing a happy phase after her much controversial conservatorship battle with her father James Spears ended last year, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety’, Donatella was recently in Los Angeles for the Oscars, attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards gala and the Vanity Fair party. She also caught up with her friend Britney Spears. Versace is designing a wedding dress for the newly liberated pop princess.

The fashion designer told ‘Variety’ at the Vanity Fair bash, “She’s (Britney) on vacation now. She’s doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind. I know it’s been such a long time. I’m very happy to see her like that.”

Popstar Britney Spears on social media got real about her considering breast enhancement surgery.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles…. I was thinking about getting a b**b job … my b**bs are fairly small,” the 40-year-old popstar wrote.

“I mean, with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!!”

Britney Spears went on to joke that she’s “officially part of the ‘itty bitty t****y committee’ ” following her slimdown.

“They shrunk !!! I don’t know where my b**bs went,” she continued, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Oops! I Did It Again…’ hitmaker went on to recall her unsuccessful trip to a specialist.

