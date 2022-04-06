Before Benedict Cumberbatch made his name synonymous with Sherlock Holmes, just a year before that (2009), it was Robert Downey Jr who played the character and was highly loved for it. The actor played the iconic British spy based on the books and his version of him did bring footfalls to the theatres. The biggest mystery around the franchise has been the future and possibility of the third movie. But looks like, while RDJ is moving slowly with the threequel, he is also expanding the Holmes universe.

For the unversed, RDJ known for his role as Iron Man aka Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played the iconic detective in 2 movies. Sherlock Holmes (2009) and A Game Of Shadow (2011). Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novel, the movies went on to earn $524 Million and $544 Million respectively. A third Holmes movie featuring Robert and to be directed by Dexter Fletcher is in development.

But while that awaits on the back burner to be resurrected, Robert Downey Jr has joined hand with HBO Max to make two spinoff shows to Sherlock Holmes, expanding the Detective universe further. Read on to know everything you should about it at the same time.

As per a Comicbook report, Robert Downey Jr is partnering with HBO Max to shape two spinoff sets in Sherlock Holmes’ world. The actor as of now has been listed as the executive producer on the show. There is no confirmation about whether he will reprise Holmes or not. But looking at the scheme of things, it doesn’t look impossible as well.

However, talking about Sherlock Holmes 3 and putting it on hold, Dexter Fletcher had said, “Sherlock’s hit its own issues on and off. That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what’s going to happen.”

Even Robert Downey Jr spoke about the future of Sherlock after the third part. “At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day.So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?” He said.

