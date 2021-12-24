Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing the role of Doctor Strange in the MCU, just starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland. He will also be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will hit the theatres next year. It will be his second standalone film as the superhero.

Advertisement

Though he has grown a huge fanbase who adores him as the Marvel hero, Cumberbatch is also famous for another one of his roles. For the unversed, he plays Sherlock Holmes, one of the greatest detectives, in the BBC series Sherlock and the actor Martin Freeman is his John Watson.

Advertisement

A lot of people argue for him to be the best Sherlock Holmes. However, there was this one time when Benedict Cumberbatch shared that he almost turned down the role of the British detective. In 2014, The Mirror reported that while attending a BAFTA event in New York, the actor spoke of his character in the BBC series. He said, “It is the most dramatised character of all time.”

Benedict Cumberbatch continued, “I heard about it and thought that sounds like an idea to re-infranchise something to make money. It could be a bit cheap and cheesy,” as he said that he almost turned down the role of Sherlock Holmes that earned him widespread fame as well. However, the actor did change his mind.

“Then I found out who was involved and realised it wouldn’t be cheap and cheesy,” Benedict said. “My mum [actress Wanda Ventham] had done a few episodes of Coupling with Steven [Moffat], and Mark Gatiss was a huge hero of mine when I was a student in League Of Gentleman, so I knew the stable was good. I thought I would read it, and then I fell in love with it,” he added.

We are glad that the actor decided to not let go of the role of Sherlock Holmes. Other than Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, the series stars Andrew Scott as Professor Moriarty and Mark Gatiss as Mycroft Holmes.

Must Read: Daniel Craig Doesn’t Want James Bond On OTT Amid Spin-Off Talks With Amazon: “They Don’t Look So Good On A Phone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube