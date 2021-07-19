As a fan of Sherlock Holmes, it is difficult to choose between the two iconic Sherlocks, one of Benedict Cumberbatch and the other of Robert Downey Junior. The debate seems to be never-ending!

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the iconic detective in the BBC series Sherlock, is a with versatile roles attached to himself. From Star Treks to Marvel to Sherlock, he has done it all. When it comes to his counterpart Robert Downey Jr., even he is equally talented and did a good job as Sherlock in the film series.

So who is the better Sherlock Holmes? Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he and his Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. have discussed this while appearing on GQ’s Undercover. On this internet segment, Cumberbatch said, “We definitely don’t fight over who the best Sherlock is. No, we’re very lucky. We’ve worked in these two franchises playing these iconic characters. Jonny Lee Miller’s also a friend and it’s interesting. I’ve yet to have a real discussion with Robert about that or Jonny, really.”

As he continued talking about it, Benedict Cumberbatch jokingly called his answer “dull” and added, “I’m the best” while referring to who the best Sherlock Holmes is amongst the two actors.

Fans of Sherlock have every now and then expressed their love for Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of the eccentric yet genius detective. There are currently four seasons of the BCC series and fans cannot wait to watch more.

So to answer, who the better Sherlock Holmes in between Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., all we can say is that both of them bring something different and exciting to the table, and both the Marvel stars are as good as the other.

GQ Undercover link:



