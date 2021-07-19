Rumour has it that Adele has a new man in her life. Many romances have sparked this year, while some of them were true, the others ended up being just rumours. When it comes to the Grammy-winning singer, here is what we know.

Advertisement

The singer made a rare appearance at Game 5 of the NBA finals in Phoenix, adorned in a bleached Vivienne Westwood coat. While what she wore grasped the attention of many, what caught the limelight was the person she was accompanied by.

Advertisement

Adele and Lebron James’ agent Rich Paul were pictured together at the finals together. The pictures show the pair laughing, chatting and cheering amid the game. Both of them looked comfortable next to each other.

What ignited the sparks into a full-blown blaze was when the ESPN sportswriter Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Rich Paul’s “girlfriend” on his podcast, the New York Post’s Page Six reports. Windhorst added in his podcast, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

A fan also took a photo of Adele hugging Lil Wayne backstage where Paul is in the background. Till now, neither of the couples has given any statement to set the record straight. But, for what it is worth, Paul also follows Adele on Instagram.

The singer was also rumoured to be dating British rapper Skepta when both were spotted together. The two musicians were romantically linked last year and were recently seen at a shopping trip to discount mall Cabazon Outlets in San Bernardino, California. She quashed by referring to herself as “a [single] cat lady” on social media.

Adele has an 8-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki with whom she officially divorced in March this year.

Must Read: Loki Director Was Also Shocked On TVA Using Infinity Stones As Paper Weight Twist: “I Remember Being Like, What?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube