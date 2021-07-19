Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, popularly known as Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated DC flicks coming to the big screen. There are too many reasons to garner hate, too and Amber Heard being at the top of that. But making news today is a positive and well shocking update from Jason Momoa, who has activated the Arthur Fleck mode and is now making a drastic change in his appearance for the character.

For the unversed, James Wan recently announced the official title of the second inline Arthur Fleck movie that stars Jason as the leading man alongside Amber Heard’s Mera. The filmmaker also confirmed that the film is in the pre-production stage and all set to go on floors. Turns out the team has already begun the prep to hit the sets. For the same, Jason Momoa has landed in London, England and is super pumped. But wait, he is colouring his hair blonde! Read on to know everything you should about the same and also catch Momoa making the revelation in the video.

Jason Momoa took to Instagram as he landed in England and was all set to begin work on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. He also revealed that it is the last day of his brown hair and he will be going blonde. In the video, Momoa said, “I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast.”

The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom actor in his caption wrote, “London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE ! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha j”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about this and everything else in the Entertainment world.

