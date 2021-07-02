Hollywood star Jason Momoa has opened up about his guilty pleasure. He says it is riding motorcycles.

“I ride motorcycles that involve gas and oil, which I’m trying to steer away to be guilty pleasure. I love riding motorcycles. That goes as my guilty pleasure,” Momoa said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host Drew Barrymore brought up the subject of Jason Momoa’s signature blockbuster series, Aquaman. The second film in the franchise, which started in 2018, is slated to open on December 16, 2022.

“Everyone is very eager and excited about Aquaman. Could you tell us about that?” Barrymore asked.

Jason Momoa shared: “I think after we ended the first one, I went in with my writing partner. We kind of dreamed up the second one. We went and we pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that participated in the writing of it.”

He added that they are set to start shooting soon. “So, we did the first treatment, and then our original writer finished it off. All of our hearts are in it, instead of just getting a script and doing that. You’re 100 per cent, being encouraged by your director and co-writers. That’s exciting and we start filming soon,” Jason Momoa said on the show, that airs on Zee Cafe in India.

