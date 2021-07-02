Hollywood actress Amber Heard has come up with a huge surprise for her fans and followers. The actress is currently busy shooting for Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. But in her personal life, she’s busy handling a daughter! Yes, you heard that right. The actress has embraced parenthood and below are all the details you need.

It was yesterday night that Amber broke the news on her Instagram account. She shared a picture of herself hugging her baby girl, who was sleeping on her. Another big surprise came in the form that the baby came into the world back in April and the actress had been hiding it ever since.

Amber Heard shared, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.”

Amber Heard revealed the name of her daughter as she continued, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

For the ones still wondering, the baby was welcomed via surrogacy.

Check out the first glimpse of Oonagh Paige below:

That’s some great news to wake up to, isn’t it?

