Warner Bros. fantasy series Harry Potter, which was based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling, is one of the famous film franchises the world has seen. But little did the three child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson knew that they would go on to become some of the biggest stars imaginable.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was the first instalment of the eight-part film series, was released in 2001. Since then, every Potterhead witnessed the three main characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, played by Daniel, Rupert and Emma growing into adults in the film series.

The cast couldn’t have been more perfect. The casting directors of the Harry Potter series did an amazing job of casting Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson being introduced to us as Harry, Ron, and Hermione. How did they manage to find the perfect cast remains a mystery but it can be witnessed in the below video when a reporter asked them, “How will you spend your first paycheck?” during a press conference back in 2001. Their answers somehow perfectly fit in line with each of the three characters.

Emma Watson was quick to answer first. She gave us what is possibly the most Hermione Granger answer imaginable. The young actress smiling said, “I’m afraid I’m really going to bore you all, but I’m going to stick it in a bank until I’m 21.” Daniel Radcliffe was asked, “Daniel, are you going to be a saver?” he coyly answered into the microphone without making eye contact, “probably” and added “Uhm… I. No I don’t have any idea.”

Watson can be heard giggling in the background.

When the same question was asked to Rubert Grint, he said, “Well, speaking as a Wizard, uhm, we’re going to get paid muggle money and I don’t really understand it.” Take a look at the video below:

So now we know how we got our beloved characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Harry Potter remains a special film series for all.

