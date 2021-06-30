Over the past 18 months, many have lost their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic. Several prominent film personalities have also lost their lives to the deadly virus. Now the latest report reveals south veteran actress Kavitha has lost her husband to the deadly virus. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The veteran actress shone like a star heroine in the south film industry during the early ’80s and ’90s. She has worked in more than 300 films as a lead actress varying from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Now COVID-19 has created a stir in the house of the veteran actress.

Advertisement

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Kavitha’s husband Dasaratha Raj, who was admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus succumbed today. The sad news comes days after her son Sai Roop lost his life to COVID-19 on June 15. Initially, Sai was observing home quarantine after testing positive for the virus but he was admitted to a hospital when his health began to deteriorate.

Following their demise, Kavitha’s colleagues in the industry have reached out to Kavitha to express their condolences.

Talking about Kavitha’s work, she made her film debut at the age of 11 in the Tamil film Oh Manju which was released in 1976. The same year she made her Telugu debut film Siri Siri Muva. Currently, she is a part of the daily soap Endrendrum Punnagai. The actress also appears on the ZEE Telugu series, Oohalu Gusasalade.

Kavitha made her television debut in 2014 via Manasulu Chayadevi, a Zee Telugu show. She is also featured in Ganga as Rudhramma and Selva Rani in Nandini and Nandini Season 2.

Must Read: June Movie Review: Nehha Pendse & Siddharth Menon’s Performance Is The Thing You Can’t Let Go About This ‘Letting Go’ Tale!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube