Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film was supposed to be released in theatres initially but now it will be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex. The latest report now reveals the amount secured by selling the film to the OTT platform.

Salman’s films are nothing less than a celebration for his diehard fans. His fans generally never cared for the reviews and flock to theatres anyway. And when it was confirmed that Prabhudeva’s film gets hybrid release fans and theatres are not quite happy about it.

Now as per Latesly report, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to the OTT partner. A source said to the publication, “Radhe has been sold to the OTT partner at somewhere between Rs 220-250 crore. I don’t understand the need here for Salman Khan to opt for a dual release. Many producers are taking the OTT route because they need the money. What’s the reason for Radhe?”

The film was touted to be an EID release and the single screens benefit the most from these movies which play to the gallery. On top of that, it’s an Eid release. It is worth notifying that most of his movies have done insane business on this auspicious occasion. India’s exhibition sector is anyway going through a slump due to COVID-19 for a year now, Radhe’s divided release is thus seen as a death sentence.

Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhudeva, is produced by Sohail Khan along with ReelLife Productions. It will hit the theatres and ZEEPlex on May 13. Trailer drops tomorrow.

ZEE Studios seemingly is the first studio in India to be adopting a multi-format release worldwide. Talking about it Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets.”

