Abhishek Bachchan had to struggle because he was a star kid. But with projects like Guru, Sarkar, Breathe, Ludo, he has made his name in the industry. Father Amitabh Bachchan had his own journey of becoming the ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood. But do you know there was a time he had to request filmmaker Yash Chopra for work? Read on for details!

It was back in the 1990s when Abhishek was in college to complete his higher education. Unfortunately, owing to all the financial issues, Junior Bachchan had to opt out of his college and return back home. Just not the acting side, Big B’s other businesses weren’t working out too!

Abhishek Bachchan himself revealed it all on his appearance at the YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. He shared, “Well, truth be told, I left university — I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL.”

Adding to it, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “I don’t think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.”

Things still weren’t getting any better. Finding no other option, Amitabh Bachchan went to Yash Chopra and sought help from him. Abhishek added that his father told the filmmaker, “Look, I don’t have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren’t working, and I’ve come to ask you to please give me a film to work in.”

It was during that time that Amitabh Bachchan was offered Mohabbatein. Along with that, Kaun Banega Crorepati turned out to be the game-changer.

