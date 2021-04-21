Back in 2019, fans were elated after they learnt about a magical reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was officially confirmed that the duo is collaborating for Inshallah, which was Salman’s 2020 Eidi for fans. In a shocking turn of events, the actor backed out of the project and moved on by announcing his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, seems like SLB too has moved on as he is now planning to rope in Hrithik Roshan for the film.

Reportedly, there was some creative difference between Salman Khan and SLB due to which both mutually decided to part ways. Post that, insiders have stated that Inshallah has been shelved as SLB has focussed his mind on Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heera Mandi and Baiju Bawra.

Thankfully, Inshallah isn’t getting shelved as fresh reports have it that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has found his leading man in Hrithik Roshan. He thinks Roshan to be a perfect match opposite Alia Bhatt. It’s a mature love story between a bit older man and a young girl, hence Roshan fits the bill.

As per Bollywood Bubble, a source says, “SLB wants to make Inshallah now. On one hand, he’s planning Heera Mandi as a big web series now and on the other, he wants to mount a film like Inshallah before Baiju Bawra because it’s more modern and has a contemporary take on love. In fact, it’s a story of mature romance brewing between a young girl and a much older guy. That’s why Salman and Alia fit the part. Then, he planned to make it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. But they are doing two back-to-back films and he doesn’t want his film to suffer.”

It would be great if Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborate and recreate the magic of Guzaarish!

