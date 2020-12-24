Ranbir Kapoor as we speak is a part of three big films and also numerous speculated ones. While on that the actor who is working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra right now has been in the headlines for being a part of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next and also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Baiju Bawra. The latest report has an update about the same. It seems that Kapoor has chosen one director over the other and it is not his debut filmmaker but Vanga that had made it in. Read on to know more about the same. Scroll below.

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s untitled directorial is said to be a crime drama, a genre Ranbir has not much ventured into. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra is an adaptation of the yesteryear classic with the same name. Bhansali is set to begin work on it post wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt. But seems like Ranbir is in the mood to just do one movie now.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapor has given the nod to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his crime drama. The yet-untitled project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the movie will go on floors mid-next year. It is being said that Kapoor will begin work on this one post he wraps up his project opposite Shraddha Kapoor helmed by Luv Ranjan.

The report also clears that Ranbir Kapoor has denied doing Baiju Bawra and is not planning to get on board for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. There have been many speculations about the casting of this one. There are also reports that the film might also bring Deepika Padukone back to the Bhansali universe.

Ranbir Kapoor apart from the above mentioned 3 projects also has Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan alongside him he is also a part of Shamshera that stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more of this and other updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Exclusive! Coolie No 1 Actress Sara Ali Khan: “Not Govinda-Karisma Kapoor, We Want To Be The Varun Dhawan & Sara Of This Generation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube